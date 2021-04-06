Correction: An earlier version of this story contained incomplete results for the Platteville School Board election.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Two incumbents and one newcomer were elected today to the Platteville School Board.
Incumbent Colleen McCabe received 1,081 votes; incumbent Vikki Peterson received 1,032; and challenger Jen Kasper, 970.
Jessica Brogley received 907 votes, and incumbent Katrina Hecimovic received 794 votes.
Peterson, 41, is a biology lecturer at University of Wisconsin-Platteville and has been on the school board since 2017. She has said that if elected she wants to advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion in the district.
McCabe, 60, is a Wisconsin Technical College System provost and vice president who has been on the school board since 2015. She has said she wants to continue serving as educators assess their future after the COVID-19 pandemic and that she wants the district to work on strengthening reading.
Kasper, 48, is a sales manager at QueenB Radio. She has said disagreed with board members who opposed reopening to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and that she hopes to maintain the district's contract with the police department to employ a community resource officer.