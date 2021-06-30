DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A country duo with three Top 10 songs will headline a free concert in Dyersville one night before the Major League Baseball game.
Maddie & Tae will headline a concert starting at 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at Commercial Club Park, according to the Beyond the Game website.
The duo has had two No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart -- "Die From a Broken Heart," which reached the top spot last summer, and "Girl in a Country Song." Their 2015 hit "Fly" peaked at No. 9.
They are set to take the stage at 10 p.m. that night.
Shy Carter will open the concert at 7 p.m. Now a singer with songs including "Beer with my Friends" and "Boom in the Boondocks," he is better known as a songwriter, having penned hits including Kane Brown's "Heaven" and Sugarland's "Stuck Like Glue."
Ingrid Andress will follow at 8:30 p.m. She has had three songs chart on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, headlined by last year's No. 3 hit, "More Hearts than Mine."
Beyond the Game is a two-day event on Aug. 11 and 12 that will allow those in town for the game on the latter day between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox to enjoy a slate of activities and entertainment.
The concert is sponsored by MercyOne and is free to attend, according to the Beyond the Game website. It will be held rain or shine. Seating will not be provided, but attendees are allowed to bring their own chairs. Doors open for the show at 5 p.m.