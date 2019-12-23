A former Dubuque middle school teacher who pleaded guilty to being drunk at school now could face discipline from a state education board.
Erin S. Ellerbach has a hearing scheduled for Monday, March 2, before an administrative law judge on behalf of the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, according to recently released board documents.
Ellerbach pleaded guilty in March to a charge of public intoxication stemming from an incident at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in December 2018.
Dubuque police responded to the school after receiving a report that a teacher was possibly drunk at work. Authorities said Ellerbach underwent a breath test, which showed her blood alcohol content was almost three times the 0.08 legal limit to drive.
Ellerbach resigned from her position following the arrest.
Officials from the Board of Educational Examiners now are charging Ellerbach with being on school premises “while under the influence of, using, or possessing alcohol,” in violation of Iowa Administrative Code, according to board documents.
In addition to the December incident, board officials also allege that Ellerbach was under the influence of alcohol while at work on Oct. 25, 2018.
If any allegations are proven against Ellerbach, the board has authority to take disciplinary action, according to board documents. Ellerbach also has the opportunity to reach a settlement with the board.