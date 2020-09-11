A recently received $25,000 grant will be used to help cover the cost of painting murals at bus shelters across Dubuque.
The Asphalt Art Initiative grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies was awarded to the city’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs, in partnership with Green Dubuque, according to a city press release.
“This project will enhance 14 bus shelter locations throughout Dubuque with painted murals on the sidewalk surface under and around the shelters to draw attention to the city’s extensive and accessible public transit system as a community asset while encouraging residents to actively partner in the city’s Climate Action Plan and celebrate those that already do,” the release states.
A call for artists will be issued in the spring, with the murals to be installed in the summer and fall of next year.
“The project’s primary funding source is the Bloomberg Philanthropies grant with in-kind and additional support from City of Dubuque,” the release states.