PEOSTA, Iowa — Court documents obtained by the Telegraph Herald on Saturday include more details about a shooting in Peosta — namely, that a woman’s current boyfriend shot her ex.
The documents state that Desmond Jimerson, 29, of Manchester, slapped his ex-girlfriend Rachel Wright, 29, near a bank in Peosta on Monday night. The two had been living together until about two weeks earlier.
At about midnight, Jimerson showed up at Marcus Neal’s residence at 110 Peterson Drive, No. 16, in Peosta. Wright now was dating Neal and was at the residence at the time.
Neal told investigators that Jimerson “violently pushed his way into the front door of his residence, placing Neal in fear for his safety and the safety of” Wright.
“Jimerson was able to forcefully penetrate the doorway of the residence, and in turn, Neal fired 3-4 shots from his 9-mm pistol, striking Jimerson in the arm and stomach area,” documents state, noting that Neal suffered a shoulder injury while trying to keep Jimerson from entering the residence.
Jimerson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and on Friday, he was arrested on charges of domestic assault with injury and second-degree burglary.
Investigators said he admitted to slapping Wright and to forcing his way into Neal’s residence.
“Jimerson stated that he was in the wrong for trying to enter the residence, and he let his emotions take over,” documents state.