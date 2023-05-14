AYSO moving to new Dubuque sports complex
American Youth Soccer Organization Region 419 officials said that the region will relocate all programming to Offside Sports Complex, located at the former Dubuque Driving Range.
Local nonprofit Iowa Sports Expo Group purchased the property last month and plans to construct soccer fields there, which will be offered to AYSO as part of a $1 per year lease, according to Dekker Pfab, president and co-executive director of Iowa Sports Expo Group.
That move came after Dubuque Community School Board members in the fall voted to sell Dubuque Soccer Complex to Arizona-based company Court One LLC. Per the terms of the sale, Court One officials will take possession of the property between May 10 and 30.
In a press release from Iowa Sports Expo Group, Pfab wrote that AYSO originally intended to have a presence at both Dubuque Soccer Complex and Offside Sports Complex this year. However, a recently finalized lease agreement between Court One and Dubuque Soccer Alliance, which has leased the complex since 1993, and submitted the only other bid for the site in the fall, included requirements that AYSO could not accept as a member group of the alliance, according to regional and sectional AYSO leaders.
Court One and soccer alliance officials characterized the relocation of AYSO programming and the rejection of the lease by AYSO officials as their choice.
3 more arrested in fatal shooting
Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, of Dubuque; Tiarha D. Godwin, 16, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and Laniga G. Hannon, 18, of Dubuque, were arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, according to a press release from the Dubuque Police Department.
The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, previously was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting. He has pleaded not guilty, and his trial is set for Sept. 12.
While police have said Johnson was the one who fired the gun, Dubuque police Lt. Brendan Welsh noted that others also can be charged with first-degree murder if they were found to be “acting in concert” with the other individual.
Police on Tuesday also arrested Don M. Collins Jr., 24, of 1449 Bluff St., at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging accessory after the fact and violation of parole.
Heather A. Hayes, 40, of Dubuque, previously was arrested on a warrant charging accessory after the fact in connection with the case.
A conviction on a charge of first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison in the state of Iowa.
The release states that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.
Housing development hits road bump
In a 4-1 vote, city Zoning Advisory Commission members tabled a request to rezone a 43-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and Robin Hood Drive from agricultural to planned unit development and directed city staff to continue working with developer Jim Gantz to find a solution for what type of access should be created for the development.
Gantz intends to construct 48 apartments and 104 townhouses on the property at an estimated cost of $25 million to $30 million.
The developer has been at an impasse with the city regarding his request to create a new four-way intersection on the Northwest Arterial that would provide residents of the new development both right- and left-turn access to the property.
In its review of the proposal, the city concluded that the traffic needs created by the development only warrant right-turn-in, right-turn-out access points.
Gantz said the Iowa Department of Transportation guaranteed his property direct access to the Northwest Arterial when the parcel was sold to him by the state agency. However, a review by the city’s Engineering Department noted that the portion of the Northwest Arterial in which the proposed development falls was designed as a limited access highway and that the access guaranteed by the state was to allow farm equipment to reach the property from the arterial.
During the Zoning Advisory Commission meeting, City Engineer Gus Psihoyos estimated it could cost as much as $3.5 million to create the intersection, and if the city were to move forward with it, an agreement would need to be reached on how to fund the project.
Local volunteer effort seeks to broaden baseball’s reach
Marcus Stallings, a coach with Dusty Rogers Baseball & Softball Academy in Dubuque, has recruited young players from his North End neighborhood to host practices as part of a bid to bring baseball to kids who might not pursue the sport otherwise, either due to a lack of engagement or the exclusivity and higher costs of what Stallings calls youth baseball’s more competitive leagues.
Research from the Aspen Institute’s Reimagining School Sports found only 6% of Black students living in urban areas have played high school baseball, compared to 10% of White students.
Writing for Global Sport Matters, Jon Solomon, editorial director of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society Program, attributed this to declining affordability and accessibility from the increased focus on travel teams in baseball, as well as the overall decline in Black pro baseball players.
The 8 and younger team Stallings will coach this summer will play the travel circuit, combining Dusty Rogers players who paid sticker price for the summer season — around $500 — with kids whose costs will be paid by a nonprofit he set up called Vision and Resources.
While the nonprofit will pay for equipment and tournament fees for players who can’t afford to pay, Stallings and his coaches, including fellow parents, are volunteering their time.
‘Cool teacher’ earns district’s top honor
Cassie McDonald has been named the Dubuque Community School District Teacher of the Year.
As a teacher of students who are learning English as an additional language, she focuses on building strong relationships, providing a safe learning environment and ensuring that her students know they are capable of succeeding at high levels.
She earned a degree in Spanish and English: language and secondary education from Loras College in Dubuque and completed her student teaching at Senior before teaching English in Wisconsin for several years.
From 2005 to 2010, she taught Spanish at Senior, then spent several years at home with her children.
During that period, she earned a master of education degree in English language learning from University of North Dakota-Grand Forks. She also served as an English speaker of other languages instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College, an instructor in an online English program and an independent contractor language training tutor for John Deere.
In 2018, she returned to Senior, again teaching Spanish, until she transitioned to teaching English language learners in 2021.
This year, McDonald has about 40 students who hail from a variety of backgrounds, including the Marshall Islands, Afghanistan, Honduras, Guatemala and Kosrae, part of the Federated States of Micronesia.
Work session set on license-plate camera plan
Dubuque City Council members will hold a work session on Monday, May 15, to discuss a proposal to install cameras that would automatically track and record vehicles by their license plates.
The work session will include a presentation from officials with Flock Safety, the company from which city officials intend to purchase the automated license-plate reader system if approved by council members.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the work session is intended to address any concerns council members might have about potential infringements on privacy and personal security stemming from the cameras.
City Council members earlier this year approved budgeting for the purchase of the automated license-plate reader system in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
Jensen’s proposal includes the installation of 22 cameras throughout the community that would use the system to identify vehicles that have traveled in the city.
All vehicles spotted by the cameras would have their license plates identified, recorded and stored for a 30-day period and made accessible to law enforcement to assist in criminal investigations.
The proposed system would cost the city $58,000 annually to maintain, along with $15,000 in up-front costs to install the cameras, which Jensen previously said would be located at major intersections in the city, such as U.S. 52 and the Northwest Arterial, John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, U.S. 20 and the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 52 and U.S. 61/151, as well as on U.S. 61/151 coming into Dubuque from Wisconsin.
While the money is budgeted for the system, Jensen said City Council members must approve an amendment to the current traffic camera policy that would allow the license plate readers to be implemented.
