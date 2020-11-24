McGREGOR, Iowa -- The McGregor-Marquette Chamber of Commerce opted to cancel this year’s scheduled in-person annual dinner and celebration due to COVID-19.
However, the following individuals and businesses received awards:
- Jakob Regal, the James King Award for volunteerism and devotion to supporting community efforts for his leadership with McGregor’s Pocket City American Legion Post No. 267 and Clayton County’s Veterans Affairs Commission
- David Martin, the Alexander MacGregor Award, for his community efforts as owner of the Marquette Bar and Cafe since 1999.
- Rick and Brenda Trudo, of the Riverview Inn, the Longevity Award, for their restaurant’s 39 years in business.
- White Springs Supper Club, the Lena D. Myers Award, for conserving the historical heritage of Marquette and McGregor. Earlier this year, Robert and Jennifer Yager and Brandon and Emily Schaefer reopened the iconic McGregor establishment after 15 years.