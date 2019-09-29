A jury on Monday found an Earlville, Iowa, hog farmer guilty of murdering his wife with a corn rake.
Todd M. Mullis, 43, flanked by his attorneys, grimaced and shook his head slightly as the verdict was read on the sixth day of his first-degree murder trial at the Dubuque County Courthouse. The 12-person jury deliberated for about 7½ hours over two days before returning the verdict.
Mullis killed his wife, Amy Mullis, with a corn rake on Nov. 10, then tried to make it look like an accident. Prosecutors said he was enraged over her latest affair.
Defense attorneys argued that someone else killed the woman while Mullis and his son worked in a nearby barn.
In Iowa, a conviction of first-degree murder brings an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.
Mullis will be sentenced on Dec. 17 at the Delaware County Courthouse in Manchester.
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg defended his electability and laid out plans to solve trade issues with China to a crowd of about 800 on Monday night in Dubuque.
The mayor of South Bend, Ind., said he can top President Donald Trump in next year’s election because the current slate of Republican attacks slide off of him.
“They’re going to talk about socialism, but I cut my teeth in the private sector,” he said in Dubuque. “One of the reasons South Bend turned around was I knew how to engage the private sector and knew how to be pro-worker and pro-business.”
As a U.S. Navy veteran, Buttigieg also challenged the Republican Party on national security.
“If they want to debate national security, I can’t wait because I’ve seen more incoming than a tweet,” he said.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jerre and Mary Joy Stead were greeted as celebrities Thursday in Maquoketa.
Residents flocked around the couple to shake hands, take pictures and have the two sign autographs — all of which the couple gladly did.
While most Iowans might not recognize the Maquoketa natives, many residents are more familiar with a medical facility that bears their name: The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.
“We’re very proud to be from Maquoketa,” Mary Joy said. “We’re proud to say we are Iowans. We have a tremendous responsibility in helping young people grow.”
Both University of Iowa graduates, Jerre and Mary Joy returned to their hometown to speak at the Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon, where they shared their life story and their philosophy of practicing generosity.
The couple has donated about $54 million to the University of Iowa — $25 million of which has gone directly to children’s medicine at the university. They also have worked to help raise money for the college.
In-custody death ruled accidental
Authorities on Monday said a Dubuque man who passed away while in law enforcement custody in May died from “methamphetamine intoxication” and that his death was accidental.
But his family continues to argue that he was not given proper medical care after his arrest.
Alex E. Billmeyer, 29, died May 26 after being arrested earlier that day.
Authorities said Billmeyer was booked into the county jail in Dubuque at about 4 p.m. Just more than an hour later, deputies in the jail noticed that he had become unresponsive. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Billmeyer’s mother, Carmen Billmeyer, and other family members continue to protest his death, saying he did not receive proper medical care while he was in custody.
Carmen Billmeyer told the Telegraph Herald on Monday that she and her daughter requested medical help for him from Dubuque police officers, who refused to provide it at the scene.
She also said sheriff’s department deputies ignored screams of distress from her son while in custody.
Three southwest Wisconsin lawmakers are taking aim at the plant-based foods industry with three proposals to restore “truth in food labeling.”
If passed, the package of bills would restrict the products that can use the labels “milk” and “meat,” which legislators say in the current marketplace instills customer confusion and unjustly capitalizes on the good reputation of animal-based products created by Wisconsin farmers.
“I am hoping to take advantage of this opportunity to let our farmers know that we support them,” said state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, one of the bills’ co-authors. “It irritates them that something that comes out of an almond can be called ‘milk.’”
Joining Marklein are state Reps. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua.