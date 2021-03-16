Work this week in Dubuque’s A.Y. McDonald Park could impact parking and access to portions of it.
City staff and a contractor will be doing a well rehabilitation project, working from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday, March 19.
“Parking and access along the western portion of the park may be limited to allow the contractor to perform this work,” states a press release. “The project will improve pumping capacity and reduce excessive wear and tear on pumping equipment and includes clearing the well screen of scale or mineral build-up and will require flushing the well of sediment.
For more information, call the Dubuque Water Department at 563-589-4291.