GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members this week discussed the future of a city-owned building on Main St., generally agreeing that public restrooms could be a good use of the property before tabling the matter.

The city purchased the former Illinois Bank & Trust property at 403 S. Main St. for $200,000 in December. The approximately 700-square-foot building is currently vacant, and its 15-space parking lot is available for paid public parking.

