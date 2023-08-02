GALENA, Ill. — Galena City Council members this week discussed the future of a city-owned building on Main St., generally agreeing that public restrooms could be a good use of the property before tabling the matter.
The city purchased the former Illinois Bank & Trust property at 403 S. Main St. for $200,000 in December. The approximately 700-square-foot building is currently vacant, and its 15-space parking lot is available for paid public parking.
City Administrator Mark Moran proposed three options for the building: converting the space to public restrooms, renting the building for retail use or demolishing the building and creating seven more parking spaces.
Estimates provided to the council show converting the building to restrooms would result in a 10-year net loss of $359,625, leasing the space for retail could bring in a 10-year net return of $167,500 and expanded parking would have a 10-year net return of $28,000.
Multiple council members acknowledged the cost of converting the building to restrooms but emphasized that more such facilities are needed in Galena’s downtown area. Currently, public restrooms are available in a building attached to City Hall, at the Old Market House State Historic Site on Commerce St., and across the Galena River in Grant Park.
Council Members Cindy Johnson and Cindy Tegtmeyer said the building could be used for not just restrooms, but also amenities such as charging stations, change machines, e-bikes and more.
“I think we need to have the bathrooms, and I also think we can go further and really make it useful and beautiful so that it can provide other services that we hear about (the need for) at this very table,” Tegtmeyer said.
However, Council Member Jerry Westemeier proposed the city lease the building for several years to generate funds to help pay for any potential future project there.
“That money, when we lease it, we could put that into a fund and let it (accumulate) and then we decide, let’s say in five years or so, whether we’re going to tear it down, put bathrooms in it, or what we’re going to do,” he said.
Mayor Terry Renner said he believes the city needs more information about the financial ramifications of a public restroom project, particularly as the city’s current budget does not include any funds for one.
“Usually, when we spend money on something, we like to have some kind of revenue coming back in to help us defray the tax dollars we’re spending,” Renner said. “If the money isn’t there, I’m not going into the hole for it at this time.”
The council ultimately voted to table the matter, pending additional information. After the meeting, Moran said the city’s next step will be to engage an architect for a design services proposal, which would then be returned to the council for discussion.