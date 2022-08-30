PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- A magician will hold a free performance later this week in Platteville.

T.J. Regul, the Quad City Magician, will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Broske Center in Legion Park. Platteville Public Library is hosting the event.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.