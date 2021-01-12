APPLE RIVER, Ill. — A local organization that promotes the well-being of bald eagles recently released the results for its annual bird count.
The Eagle Nature Foundation, of Apple River, in coordination with Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation, counted a total of 4,921 birds in 12 counties, with 48 unique species identified during the count, according to a press release.
Birds spotted this year included pileated woodpeckers, dark-eyed juncos and Eurasian tree sparrows.
A collective total of 33 hours were spent counting the birds by 12 counting parties.