STITZER, Wis. – A man was taken to UW Health University Hospital after being rescued from a grain bin this morning in Grant County.
Authorities responded to the farm on Grandview Road in Liberty Township around 8:30 a.m., according to Steve Braun, Grant County emergency management director.
“It was a successful rescue,” Braun said. “(The farmer) was trapped above the chest, very deep in the grain.”
Braun did not identify the rescued man and did not know details of the man’s injuries.
About 75 members of fire departments and tactical rescue teams from Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties responded to the scene, Braun said.
Rescuers used a device called a cofferdam to rescue the man.
“It’s a device that surrounds the person in the grain, then we vacuum out the grain inside the cofferdam and that frees the person,” Braun said.
The rescue operation took about two hours.
“We work together as a region to address these types of rescues and today good example of why that approach is so successful,” Braun said. “We had people from all over the region who were trained and equipped to handle it.”