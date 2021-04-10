PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin lawmakers are backing an 11-bill package that would allocate federal aid received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The region stands to directly benefit from several of the measures, which include multimillion-dollar allotments for farmers, broadband infrastructure, and road and bridge construction projects.
“I want to make sure a fair amount of that federal money helps our rural areas of the state,” said state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who authored seven of the proposals and sits on the state’s budget committee. “I’m concerned that if we don’t do bills like this ... the money is going to end up in places like Milwaukee and Madison.”
The 11 proposals come after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recently vetoed a measure that would have enabled the Republican-controlled state budget committee to oversee how Wisconsin’s share of federal dollars would be dispensed.
Of the $5.7 billion allocated to the state, $3.2 billion is authorized for state government, with the remainder directly issued to counties, municipalities and nongovernmental programs.
In a statement, the governor said ceding his authority could unnecessarily delay the distribution of funds, the apportionment of which already is, in many cases, predetermined by federal rules.
A spokesperson from the governor’s office declined to state whether Evers will reject the 11 measures but referred the Telegraph Herald to his veto message.
“These funds don’t belong to me or any member of the Legislature, and these funds sure shouldn’t get caught up in another political back-and-forth where Republicans in the Legislature put politics before people,” Evers said in a press release.
The governor’s plan calls for the allocation of $50 million for the tourism industry, $600 million for businesses, $200 million for infrastructure, including broadband internet, and $500 million for state pandemic response efforts.
“These are some of the governor’s own priorities,” Marklein said.
Comparatively, the lion’s share of funding under the Legislature’s proposals, totaling $1.06 billion, would provide taxpayers in the state with a 10% refund on any property taxes paid in 2020.
“There are a lot of people that have continued to go to work every single day,” said state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City. “Unfortunately, a lot of programs that we created in response to COVID(-19) help the population that doesn’t necessarily do that.”
Another proposal would provide $40 million for grants to municipalities for lead service line replacement on private property, $18.5 million for runoff pollution control projects, $2 million for private well-replacement grants and $500,000 for private well testing and public education.
A different bill would provide $50 million to Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to issue grants for rural economic development projects and the creation of rural revolving loan programs.
Tranel authored a $50 million measure that would directly provide grants to farmers who have experienced financial hardship.
A $500 million allocation would finance broadband expansion projects. Another $308 million would be allocated for local road and bridge construction and repair.
The package recently was presented to the budget committee and will be sent to the Senate and Assembly floors next week.
“If the governor doesn’t sign these bills, he at least understands the direction that we’re trying to point him in and whatever he comes up with is something similar,” Tranel said. “The reality is we’re talking about billions of dollars, and for that not to have to go through the legislative process doesn’t seem right to me.”