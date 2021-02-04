STOCKTON, Ill. – A Stockton man was sentenced to six months in jail Wednesday for a crash that killed an Illinois state trooper in March 2019.
Craig W. Dittmar, 57, was arrested in April 2019 in connection with the March 28, 2019, death of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, 34, a Warren High School graduate.
Judge Michael P. Bald also sentenced Dittmar to four years of probation and a $3,000 fine, according to Stephenson County Circuit Court records.
During a traffic stop on U.S. 20 north of Freeport, Jones-Story, 34, was inspecting a commercial truck she had pulled over on the highway shoulder.
About an hour into her investigation, a semi-tractor trailer driven by Dittmar veered off the roadway at about 12:20 p.m., striking the squad car, the truck and the trooper.
Court documents from the time of Dittmar’s arrest state that he was extremely fatigued at the time of the crash, “as to make it unsafe for him to begin or to continue to operate the commercial motor vehicle.”
Dittmar had pleaded guilty in December to reckless homicide and operating a commercial motor vehicle while fatigued causing death.