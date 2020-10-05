A Dubuque teen recently was fined in connection with an altercation in which police said he and another person assaulted a man with a bat and table leg.
Kaeden J. Green, 19, originally was charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, but he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He was ordered to pay $115 in fines, $100 in court costs and $1,200, plus attorney’s fees, for his court-appointed attorney.
Court documents state that Green and a 17-year-old whose name was not released got into an argument with Robin L. Carner, 53, of 1670 Washington St., and Scott A. Carner, 49, of 1668 Washington St., on June 18 in “the mutual alley to the rear of their residence.”
The 17-year-old told the Carners to come to his backyard to fight, and Green and the 17-year-old armed themselves with a wooden bat and wooden table leg, documents state. During the ensuing melee, both teens struck Scott Carner in the head with the weapons they were wielding.
Scott Carner was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he needed two staples to close his head wound.
Police said the 17-year-old admitted to hitting the man with the bat, but he reported that it was self-defense. It was unclear if that teen was taken into custody.
Both Carners later were charged with disorderly conduct.
Robin Carner pleaded guilty and was fined $168.75. Scott Carner’s next court hearing is set for Oct. 15.