CASSVILLE, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin soldier was laid to rest next to his mother on Tuesday in Cassville, 70 years after he was reported missing in action.
About 50 people attended the funeral service of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. “Jack” Valentine at St. Charles Borromeo Church, after which he was buried at the Valentine family plot in the nearby church cemetery.
Valentine, who was born in 1928, joined the Army after graduating from Cassville High School and served in the Korean War. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were found in 2018, and they were identified in March.
Robert Valentine came from Dubuque to attend the funeral Mass and to see his brother buried in their hometown. Valentine’s grandson Steven Roling was also in attendance.
“I’m the happiest for my grandpa that he got to say goodbye,” Roling said.
He said the day was an emotional one and that he felt great about what the service meant for his family.
The Rev. John Meinholz led the Mass, sharing details about the Korean War and how the funeral service provided an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s memory.
“To pray and remember Jack is a wonderful tribute,” Meinholz said.
After the service, a funeral procession that included an ambulance and firetruck drove through Cassville before arriving at the cemetery. Along the route, community members stood on their sidewalks, many holding small American flags and with their hands on their hearts.
Cassville resident Judy Adrian said honoring Valentine was also a way to support her daughter, who is enlisted in the Army. Adrian shared part of her story with a few of Valentine’s family members and shook Robert Valentine’s hand.
“Unless you have someone in the service, you don’t really realize the sacrifice they make for our freedom,” Adrian said. “It’s a privilege to live in a free country. … I’m proud of our country and what is done for the fallen.”
Joan Valentine, Robert Valentine’s wife, was at her husband’s side for the service. She said she thought having the chance to honor his brother made her husband feel better.
“It’s overwhelming,” Joan Valentine said. “I think this made (Robert) real proud of his brother.”
Joan Valentine said the service was also a chance for her husband to talk with relatives and share memories. Family members gathered at Cassville’s J & J Sandbar restaurant afterward for a late lunch and to be together after a long day.
Lynn Lang, Robert Valentine’s daughter, was surrounded by several of her 15 grandchildren for the day.
The journey of her great-uncle’s remains returning home has been overwhelming, she said, but it was a good day.
“The service went beautifully,” she said.
John Curran, state captain of Wisconsin’s Patriot Guard Riders, said he appreciated seeing so many people attend Valentine’s service. The attendance at Tuesday’s service reminded him of another soldier’s procession in which he participated.
In that instance, a relative of a long-deceased soldier was unsure about having a service because she thought no one would do anything, Curran said. Around 250 people showed up, which brought the relative to tears.
“Seventy years ago, (Jack) signed papers to serve this country, and now, we were able to bring him home to his family,” Curran said.