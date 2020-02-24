Ticket information was released today for the Dubuque show of a comedian who gained a national audience as Tape Face on the show “America’s Got Talent.”
Tape Face, whose real name is Sam Wills, will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Diamond Jo Casino’s Mississippi Moon Bar.
Wills burst onto the national scene in 2016 as a finalist on “America’s Got Talent” as Tape Face, a comedian whose mouth is covered by tape and, thus, never speaks. He now has multi-year residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.
Ticket prices start at $20, plus fees. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at MoonBarRocks.com, Diamond Jo Casino's Diamond Club and the bar box office and at 563-690-4800.