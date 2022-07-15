FARLEY, Iowa — Two months after fire engulfed Farley’s only grocery store, its owner now is exploring options to bring back the community staple.
Tim Greenwood, owner of Greenwood’s Grocery at 112 First St. N., said he is examining potential options for reopening the store, whether that be at its original location or elsewhere in town.
However, he said he still is unsure of how much of an insurance payout he will receive for the damage to the grocery store, which will prove vital to funding future work to reopen it.
“We’re getting some things figured out,” Greenwood said. “We’d like to be in the original location, but if it’s not feasible, then we’ll have to go in a different direction.”
Greenwood’s Grocery has operated in Farley since it opened in 1946 and has become an essential business for the community. Before the blaze, the store had a 1950s-style meat counter, and its kitchen staff offered a daily lunch special and catered events. Greenwood’s also was known for its support of community events.
On the morning of May 6, a fire broke out in the building, and the store and apartments above it were considered a total loss. Farley Fire Chief Rod Kramer said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction from a faulty freezer unit.
Greenwood said he wants to open the grocery store in its original location and has potential designs to restore the building, though some designs would not include bringing back the apartments in an effort to reduce costs.
However, he also is considering relocating the store. Greenwood said he has been contacted by local property owners offering existing store space in Farley.
“Right now, there is really no land for sale, but we have been approached by members of the community offering their properties,” Greenwood said. “I don’t know if that would work or not at this point.”
If Greenwood’s does come back, Greenwood said he is committed to operating the store in Farley, given its historic significance in the community.
“The town needs something,” he said.
Greenwood noted that he is unsure of how much money he will have with which to reopen the store, and he does not know when he will find out.
At the moment, he said, the future of Greenwood’s remains uncertain.
Farley Mayor Jay Hefel said the community’s loss of its grocery store has made life more difficult for its residents, who now need to visit the surrounding communities of Dyersville, Epworth and Peosta to get their groceries.
“It’s a troublesome situation to have,” he said. “It’s a struggle for a small town to not have its own grocery store.”
Hefel said he completely supports Greenwood’s reopening, but he also understands the difficulties facing the local business’ potential return.
“It’s a great small-town feel when you have a family-owned grocery store, and we’d love to see that come back,” Hefel said. “To have Greenwood’s back would be great, but I would fully appreciate and understand whether he decides to build it or not to build.”
