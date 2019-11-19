STOCKTON, Ill. – Authorities arrested a man on drug charges Friday night following a traffic stop in Jo Daviess County.
Dale W. Wickler, 36, of Stockton, was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of prescription medications and possession with intent to deliver, according to a press release issued today by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that a deputy pulled over a vehicle driven by Wickler for failing to use its turn signal in Stockton at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. A law enforcement K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle.
During an ensuing search of the vehicle and its occupants, a bag of cocaine was found in Wickler's pocket, the release states.
"The deputies also located prescription medications without a prescription, open alcohol containers and $2,121 in cash," it states.
Wickler also was cited with several traffic infractions.