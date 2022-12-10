A Dubuque-based health care provider and pharmacy are ready to soon welcome their first patients at a new location.
Grand River Medical Group and Hartig Drug will open their new joint location on Monday, Dec. 12, at 4025 Westmark Drive, near the intersection of Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue. Construction on the three-story, 40,000-square-foot building started in April 2021.
“It really is sort of that one-stop shop,” said Justin Hafner, Grand River Medical Group CEO. “If a mom has a sick child, they can come in for their appointment and immediately come pick up their prescription.”
The first floor of the building will house Grand River Medical Group’s family medicine clinic. The previous site of the family medicine clinic at 320 N. Grandview Ave. closed Friday, and the building will be vacated.
The new clinic space has 16 exam rooms. Kayla Hopson, Grand River Medical Group chief operations officer, said all staff from the Grandview Avenue location are moving to the new location.
Another portion of the first floor will include a second location for Grand River Medical Group lab and radiology services. Mammography services will be added in 2023 once the necessary equipment arrives.
Hopson said lab services previously only were offered at the provider’s Multi-Specialty Clinic, but now, patients will be able to get their X-rays without having to travel to another location.
“They can be done the same day of their visit,” she said. “It’s a huge convenience factor for the patient.”
The Hartig Drug pharmacy spans about 1,600 square feet, located on the first floor, and has a drive-thru.
“Grand River Medical Group pulled us into their project as they were pulling together their plans,” said Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug. “This corner of the building is a great location for a pharmacy.”
He said the pharmacy is stocked with lots of durable medical supplies, such as braces, for patients who need the items following their appointments at the family medicine clinic.
The second floor consists of administrative offices and conference rooms that support staff will move into next year. A portion of the second floor, as well as all of the building’s third floor, remain vacant for future growth.
In addition to having more space, Hopson noted that patients are looking forward to having plenty of parking at the new location, as the previous family medicine clinic had limited parking available.
“There’s definitely a lot of excitement around (the new facility),” she said.
