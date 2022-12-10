A Dubuque-based health care provider and pharmacy are ready to soon welcome their first patients at a new location.

Grand River Medical Group and Hartig Drug will open their new joint location on Monday, Dec. 12, at 4025 Westmark Drive, near the intersection of Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue. Construction on the three-story, 40,000-square-foot building started in April 2021.

