Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Tuesday:
Riverfront dock expansion
Action: Council members voted, x-x, to set a public hearing for Feb. 17 on the proposed construction of a $1.8 million dock that would allow a major international cruise line to stop in the city.
Background: A proposed 20-year agreement between the city and Viking Cruises calls for the two to evenly split the cost of building the dock on the Mississippi River near Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park.
Viking also would pay the city a $1 fee for each of its passengers who dock in Dubuque. Those funds will be used to help pay for maintenance and operational fees, according to city officials.
Any other vessels that use the dock also would have a $1-per-passenger “maintenance fee” to reduce dock maintenance costs for the city and Viking.
The boats would accommodate up to 386 passengers.
What’s next: Viking Cruises proposes to launch Mississippi River cruises in June 2022.
MLB agreement
Action: Council members voted, x-x, to approve a letter of agreement between the city and Major League Baseball outlining the ways in which the two will work together leading up to the Aug. 13 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa.
Background: The agreement outlines that the city and MLB will work together on a security and transportation plan for the week of the game.
The agreement also allows MLB staffers to install “game-related” signage and promotional decor in agreed-upon locations around Dubuque for the week of the game.
The city also would agree to take “commercially reasonable” steps to prevent competition with companies who are MLB sponsors. At a minimum, the city would not permit competitors, other than businesses already located in Dubuque, to hold public events or set up “temporary retail locations.”
What’s next: MLB officials expect to announce ticket plans for the game this spring.
Road reconstruction
Action: Council members voted, x-x, to begin the public bidding procedure through the Iowa Department of Transportation and set a Feb. 17 public hearing on plans to rebuild a portion of North Cascade Road.
Background: The estimated $2.6 million project would reconstruct the road from the bridge over Catfish Creek to Edval Lane. A second phase would rebuild the road to the interchange with the soon-to-be-completed Southwest Arterial and English Mill Road.
The project would straighten out the 24-foot-wide, winding rural road to improve safety. It also would replace it with a paved, 35-foot-wide street, adding paved shoulders, bike lanes and grading for future sidewalks on either side.
What’s next: If approved, city staffers anticipate work would begin in May and be completed this fall.