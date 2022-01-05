DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville residents and visitors could find themselves floating through downtown in a few years.
A project proposal for the Dyersville Downtown Driftless Float Park was presented to the Dyersville City Council at its Monday night meeting. The park would span part of the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and feature a lazy river and other natural play elements.
“This is an exciting opportunity we have to build a unique, one-of-a-kind amenity in Dyersville,” said Judith Joyce, principal and senior geomorphologist for Impact7G, an environmental consulting and development firm.
Joyce said that the first phase of the project would construct the float park from the railroad bridge — between Beltline Road and First Avenue East — to Third Avenue Southeast. That phase is estimated to cost about $2.1 million.
An application for the project will be going to the U.S. Economic Development Administration for $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding geared toward tourism and outdoor recreation. The application was prepared by the City of Dyersville, Impact7G and Bolton & Menk Inc.
Joyce said officials are “optimistic” about getting the funding, and a decision by the EDA should be made by the spring.
The council passed, 3-0, a resolution pledging up to a 20% local match for the project, or $417,760. Council members Jim Gibbs and Jenni Ostwinkle Silva were not at the meeting.
In addition to creating park access points, the project cost includes restoring banks, adding vegetation and creating a structure under the First Avenue bridge to eliminate sediment buildup there.
An initial project timeline shows construction taking place in 2023.
Joyce added that officials are looking at funding options to extend the float park to Westside Park in a second project phase.
“Our plan with this is to capture those people that go to the Field of Dreams and those people that come here for youth sports and adult sports and say, ‘Hey, let’s make downtown Dyersville part of your destination,’” she said.
Mayor Jeff Jacque asked about addressing safety, especially if people might be walking on wet stones in the park.
Joyce said that officials will be looking at the safety measures at Whitewater Park in Manchester, though the two parks will feature different experiences.
“Their water park is more rapids,” she said. “It’s a lot more dangerous than what we’re thinking in this area.”
She also added that some shallower areas of the float park could function as a natural splash pad, which council members liked.
“It does scratch another itch,” said Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling. “Our parks and rec board has wrestled with a splash pad. Quite honestly, this could meet that requirement.”
However, Oberbroeckling also questioned whether the amount of water in that section of the river could support a float park.
“I worry about the flow of the water,” he said. “A lot of times, it seems in the summer there’s just not much there.”