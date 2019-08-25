After two years of exhausting seemingly all her options, Kellie Cook finally found a psychiatrist to evaluate her son Bryson.
Cook, of Dubuque, had tried a multitude of options to try to help the 6-year-old who struggled with defiance and
aggression.
Cook tried talk therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy. A psychiatric nurse practitioner also prescribed different medications for the boy.
Some of the options would help for a time, but her son continued to struggle.
Cook finally found a psychiatrist in Iowa City who evaluated her son and diagnosed him with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
“That was the first time I felt heard,” Cook said. “ It was the first time I felt like there was a full evaluation, that she sat down with me. She took the time to listen, to really understand what I was going through and said that he had ADHD.”
Bryson now receives a new kind of therapy, and Cook is working with the psychiatrist to get him on a medication that works for him.
Locally, educators and practitioners say they have seen an increasing number of children and teens struggling with mental health issues. That fits in with national studies and statistics that show rising rates of issues such as depression, suicide and ADHD.
As those rates climb, schools, states and communities are focusing on how to meet children’s needs. However, providers and community members say more resources are needed to adequately help young people.
“I think any attention that can be given to mental health is a positive one, and if we can get more people aware of what those needs are and recognize those needs, that’s awesome,” said Kate Dean, a counselor at Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School in Dubuque.
A growing concern
Diane Frambach, a counselor at Hempstead High School in Dubuque, noticed her job changing in recent years.
She spends less time working with students on college and career readiness and more time helping those who struggle with social and emotional difficulties.
“Many students live with a low-grade, generalized anxiety all the time, and that anxiety then, at times, fuels the depressive cycle,” she said.
In a study published this year in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology, researchers found that rates of depressive episodes among 12- to 17-year-olds increased by 52% from 2005 to 2017.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that suicide rates spiked among most age groups from 1999 to 2017, including among 10- to 14-year-olds and 15- to 24-year-olds. In 2017, about 17% of high school students reported having seriously considered suicide in the past 12 months. More than 7% attempted suicide.
The CDC also reported that ADHD diagnoses have climbed, though it is unclear whether more children have ADHD or just more are being diagnosed.
The CDC also references a study that found that, in 2016, about 1 in 6 U.S. children ages 2 to 8 had a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder.
At Hempstead, Frambach primarily finds herself working with students struggling with anxiety or depression.
Many of those issues seem to be connected to teens’ frequent use of technology and social media, a topic that often comes up in her conversations with students.
“The world and how they navigate it are very different, and much of that, I think, stems from the way that kids use technology from very young ages,” Frambach said. “They struggle to quiet their own minds and to be able to focus in the moment.”
The authors of the Journal of Abnormal Psychology study posited that increased use of electronic communications might contribute to mental health challenges. The authors note that the increase in adolescent depressive episodes started after 2011, as smartphone ownership and digital media usage rose.
Sue Whitty, a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner at Hillcrest Family Services, likewise said young people seem to be more anxious these days, but it is difficult to determine why.
She said political polarization could play a role, as could too much time spent on electronics, a lack of connection with adults in their lives and exposure to more information or news about traumatic events.
“I think it’s bigger than (social media),” she said. “... There’s more to it.”
Iowa takes action
As awareness of children’s mental health needs has risen, legislators and other officials are working to help children who need assistance.
In May, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation creating a statewide children’s mental health system, which makes the state’s mental health and disability services regions responsible for developing access to core services.
State officials still are developing the rules by which the system will operate. Generally, though, regions will be required to develop networks of services to meet standards set by the state, said Rick Shults, the administrator of mental health and disability services for Iowa Department of Human Services.
The regions will be responsible to pay for mental health services for children who are uninsured and have a “serious emotional disturbance,” Shults said. Only about 3% of children in the state are uninsured.
All children in Iowa stand to benefit from the network of services, according to Shults.
“We can then turn to them and say, ‘Do children in your area of the state have access to treatment?’” Shults said.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she sees “significant” mental health needs among children and that the new legislation has created a structure to provide core services.
However, no additional funding has been provided to the regions.
“As we continue to move toward these solutions, then we need to really put our money where our mouth is and make sure our kids are not falling through the cracks of our mental health system,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, emphasized that the primary impacts of the system will be for children who are uninsured or underinsured. Lundgren is one of nine members of the Legislature’s health policy oversight committee.
The mental health regions already pay for services for other people who do not have insurance, Lundgren said. However, legislators will look at more funding mechanisms in the next legislative session.
“We want to find a way that is more sustainable that can add money into that pot for individualized care,” she said.
Local officials also are moving forward on the issue.
This summer, the Dubuque County Mental Health/Developmental Disabilities Stakeholders Committee has been working to establish a subcommittee to make recommendations regarding the issue.
“We’ve got ideas in Dubuque County that we can make have a broader impact,” said Ann McDonough, a county supervisor who serves on the mental health region board.
States helping schools
Last year, state lawmakers passed legislation requiring school employees to receive suicide prevention and “postvention” training.
This year, lawmakers appropriated $2.1 million in funding for mental health training for school staff and for agencies to address gaps.
As a result, in the Dubuque Community School District, two counselors received training in identifying and responding to signs of mental illness. Those counselors will be able to train other staff, said Shirley Horstman, the district’s director of student services.
This fall, district leaders also will roll out one-hour training sessions on suicide warning signs. Horstman said that many times, teachers do not know how to help students struggling with suicidal thoughts because they have not been trained.
“That’s a piece we didn’t have, and that’s a piece we will have going forward, and yes, I think that will help,” she said.
Wisconsin officials also put forth funding to improve support for children.
Legislators in their 2017-2019 biennial budget created Aid for School Mental Health Programs to expand services that are offered by school social workers.
The 2019-2021 budget also doubled funding for the state’s School-Based Mental Health Services Grants Program to $6.5 million.
The Prairie du Chien Area School District received $75,000 this summer through the program.
School counselor Adrienne Udelhoven said this is the second year the district received that grant. The initial funding was used to start programs tackling drug-prevention and suicide prevention.
The new funding will be used to get more students involved, along with families and the community. The district also uses the money for a therapist who visits the schools once each week to see students with concerns.
“It breaks down all of those barriers of transportation and parents missing work and students missing school because they have therapy appointments,” Udelhoven said.
Schools helping students
School officials also are working to help struggling students, recognizing the far-reaching impacts that such problems have on children.
Horstman said those impacts are particularly evident among students struggling with anxiety.
“That can lead to school attendance issues,” she said. “It can certainly lead to issues around comprehending and passing the course materials. It can manifest itself in terms of health issues. So when we look at mental health issues that are either diagnosed or undiagnosed ... the manifestations go deep.”
Sometimes, those issues can stem from traumatic experiences that children are trying to deal with. To combat that, counselors have learned about trauma-informed care, which emphasizes understanding the underlying reasons for children’s behavior.
“When we really seek to understand, we build better relationships with the child, and when we build better relationships, there’s a sense of trust,” Horstman said. “There’s a sense of well-being. There’s a sense of hope.”
School officials seek to connect students with the resources they need. The district contracts with Hillcrest Family Services to provide school-based youth counselors on campus. Staff also will refer students and parents to local resources.
“We’re really the front lines, but our whole piece is not being able to deliver mental health services per se,” Horstman said. “Our piece is the education piece, and we work very closely with our community providers, so we can refer our families to the experts in the area of mental health care.”
Dean said staff, parents and even other students refer young people to her office about whom they are concerned.
Dean meets with students to try to address their concerns, but sometimes she finds that students need some extra help and perhaps a referral to an outside resource.
“You have this sense if a student is really able to figure it out or if they’re just giving you the answers that they think you want to get out of that office,” she said.
Accessing services
Despite multiple efforts, state and local officials and families say there are gaps.
As Cook sought the right treatment for Bryson, she struggled to find the provider that she believed her son needs.
Bryson was in preschool when he started taking a medication used to help children with ADHD. That worked for a time, but then his issues returned.
Cook looked for a psychiatrist but could not find a local provider who would accept her insurance coverage. Eventually, she sought care in Iowa City.
She reached out at the beginning of the year, but her son had to wait until June to see a psychiatrist.
“I wish that we would have had more child psychiatrists or even any that I could find,” Cook said. “To me, it felt like if you have a child that has a mental health issue that they should at least be seen by a psychiatrist.”
Shults, of Iowa DHS, said adding more providers is on state officials’ minds. They have worked to increase the number of psychiatric residency programs and access to training for nurse practitioners to specialize in psychiatry.
“We need more licensed mental health professionals to provide therapy, and we need more psychiatrists,” Shults said. “And it even gets down to, we need more specialized, direct care services.”
Martha Gould, a pediatric psychologist at Medical Associates in Dubuque, said clients sometimes have to wait six to eight weeks for an appointment because of the level of demand for her services.
Gould also noted that while a small number of children need inpatient or residential treatment, there aren’t enough beds statewide and sometimes the available ones are not in the area. She said sometimes “the option is to send the kid pretty far away, and then, especially with a younger kid, their family is going to have to make that trip how many times to be involved in their treatment.”
Whitty said there are mental health counselors in Dubuque, and people who have insurance typically can access those services. However, families must have resources to pay for services, and sometimes their busy schedules can make it difficult to fit in appointments.
Rural access
Increasing access to services can be particularly tricky in rural areas.
Delaware County Supervisor Shirley Helmrichs, who is on the board for Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, said service availability has improved in the nine-county region but there still aren’t enough providers. The region includes Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties.
Officials are considering how they can attract more providers, and psychiatrists in particular, but convincing them to move to a rural area such as Delaware County can be challenging, Helmrichs said.
“There are things that they’re expecting in their adult life, in their jobs, and when they have the school debt hanging over their heads, we have to offer some carrots,” she said.
After years of taking her children to their family doctor to treat anxiety and depression, Pam Ostwinkle, of Edgewood, finally found a psychiatrist in Manchester for one of her daughters three years ago.
Ostwinkle said mental health services in her area seem to be improving, but there is still a need for more resources.
“In my mind, we’re sorely lacking, and it’s not because the people that are working in it aren’t trying,” she said. “It’s because there aren’t enough people. There aren’t enough facilities, and there isn’t enough money.”
Improvements and challenges
Ostwinkle, who also teaches in the Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District, said the awareness and understanding of mental health have improved since her children were young.
Still, she sees areas of potential improvement, particularly when it comes to funding services.
“We need more service providers,” she said. “We need more people to treat (patients). Also, places for people to stay that need more than an office visit.”
Britni Farber, president of the Dubuque chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness, said the community has some good things going for it when it comes to helping children with mental health issues. Community leaders and residents care about the issue, and the local mental health professionals work to help those children.
Still, she said there are more resources needed.
“The people that are here are great and wonderful, but we have a lot of kids,” she said. “And kids turn into adults.”