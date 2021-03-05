Two men have been charged after police said they robbed a Dubuque resident at knifepoint.
Cameron M. Gallaher, 18, of 259 Valeria St., was arrested at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 20th and White streets on charges of possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a warrant charging first-degree robbery. Jaden A. Johnson, 18, of Savanna, Ill., was arrested at 3:51 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree robbery.
Court documents state that Gallaher and Johnson robbed Zachary A. Tittle, 26, of 2044 White St., No. 4., shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday at Tittle’s residence.
Documents state that Gallaher knocked at the door and displayed a small knife, pulling Tittle out of the apartment and onto the ground. Johnson then held Tittle down while Gallaher punched Tittle in the face.
Gallaher then entered the apartment and stole a blanket and other items, according to court documents.
Police said Gallaher and Johnson fled the scene on foot. Traffic camera footage tracked them running onto Jackson Street.
Gallaher and Johnson were spotted Wednesday walking on the 1800 block of White Street. Gallaher was arrested, and Johnson voluntarily agreed to visit police for an interview.
Gallaher told authorities that he and Johnson had gone to the apartment to purchase marijuana and argued with Tittle over the price.