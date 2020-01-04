EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Samantha Trentz readily admits that her first year as the owner of Millennium Bar & Marina didn’t go quite as expected.
For more than one third of 2019, the restaurant and nearby docks were under water, forcing the business to close and Trentz to wait patiently for the floodwaters to recede.
However, as a new year begins, she is feeling optimistic that her business is poised for a turnaround — and her loyal patrons are the main reason why.
“Our customer base is honestly the best that we could ever ask for,” Trentz said this week. “They have rallied and they have been so supportive during everything we have been though.”
Millennium Bar & Marina opened in December 2018 at 780 Harbor Drive in East Dubuque, the former longtime home of TJ’s Bent Prop.
Trentz operated the business primarily as a food truck throughout much of 2018, but didn’t open the business in earnest until the end of that year. The enterprise now features a bar and restaurant, dozens of boat slips and boat repair services.
Unfortunately, historic flooding washed out Trentz’s ambitious plans for much of 2019.
She said there was a 15-week stretch — beginning in mid-March and extending into early July — when floodwaters forced her to close the business.
Floodwaters wiped out the parking lot and contributed to major problems with the plumbing system, forcing Millennium Bar & Marina to reinvest in both.
“As a new business, we haven’t built up that financial cushion that a lot of older businesses have,” Trentz said.
The extended closure also meant that Millennium Bar & Marina couldn’t utilize much of its food supply. Instead of selling the food to customers, it ended up donating items to area nonprofits Opening Doors and Dubuque Rescue Mission.
East Dubuque Mayor Kirk VanOstrand saw the flood damage firsthand.
“I have been going to that area for 45 years and I have never seen it that bad,” he said. “Everybody got hit hard, both the business and the residential.”
VanOstrand estimated that nearly 30 homes were damaged in the area and noted that the problems didn’t end when the water receded.
“After the floodwaters left, it looked like a war zone,” he said.
Trentz said more flooding occurred in October, prompting the business to close for multiple weeks in the fall. When it was all said and done, Millennium Bar & Grill was shut down for 19 weeks during its first full calendar year in business.
Throughout the hardship, the support of area residents kept Trentz going. She noted that customers purchased gift cards or apparel, providing an influx of cash to help keep the business afloat.
In late December, the eatery enjoyed its busiest week since August.
“Traditionally, this type of business tends to slow down in January and February,” Trentz said. “But we are going to be trying some new things and we hope to see a lot of people out here.”
Trentz said Millennium Bar & Marina soon will start offering breakfast on weekends. Moreover, the business plans to roll out a new Airbnb rental property in the spring.
Millennium Bar & Marina can be reached at 815-554-6196.