There has been a renewed air of excitement among the Sisters of St. Francis of Dubuque this Easter weekend.
On Friday, the Franciscan sisters were busy participating in Good Friday worship and preparing for a weekend filled with prayer and reflection. Many of them also were anticipating the return of traditional Easter services after a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic left many of them isolated from the outside world.
“We’re very excited and very grateful to have a priest return for our Easter vigil service,” Sister Pat Clemen said. “It’s very meaningful that we are able to properly practice the ritual of Easter once again.”
The COVID-19 pandemic greatly altered the lives of members of the Sisters of St. Francis over the past year.
The sisters were required to follow a policy of wearing face masks and social distancing, Sister Camilla Hemann said. The quarantine at the Mount St. Francis Center prevented family and friends from visiting.
“This past year, we have had a lot of isolation,” Hemann said. “It was challenging to go through, just like I’m sure it was challenging for everyone.”
For many of the sisters, Easter weekend in 2020 was robbed of many of its most vital elements. They were required to socially distance, and some of them watched services through online video streaming.
Most importantly, the sisters’ quarantine meant no priests could come to lead the Easter service or administer communion. For the Sisters of St. Francis, partaking in the Eucharist is a deeply spiritual and essential element of celebrating Easter.
“We didn’t have the nourishment of the Eucharist,” Sister Marge Stout said. “What we had instead was the nourishment of the word (of God).”
Without a priest, the sisters led last year’s Easter service themselves, reading scripture and singing through masks, though a choir was not allowed.
“Music has always been a big part of our services,” Stout said. “Because of the pandemic, we relied more heavily on cantors.”
Clemen said she had to watch an Easter service online, an experience she felt was missing one of the most essential elements of religious worship — human connection.
“The personal contact was just not there,” Clemen said. “It was that whole point of being isolated and being alone. The presence of being with people during our Catholic rituals is so meaningful.”
The Sisters of St. Francis continued with services in a similar fashion throughout the year, adhering to restrictions imposed because of the pandemic.
While the sisters are still observing some COVID-19 social distancing practices, the service this Easter weekend will be led by a priest who will administer communion.
Stout said she has been waiting to receive the Eucharist again for a long time.
“This weekend, we go back to what we have been looking forward to for a year,” she said. “We’re very grateful to have that coming back.”
It’s not the only thing the sisters are looking forward to. Stout said everyone at the convent has been vaccinated, which will allow family and friends to begin visiting the facility again soon.
Throughout the pandemic, the sisters repeatedly prayed for its swift end, for the recovery of those who had contracted the virus and for the safety of front-line workers, Hemann said.
It took some time, but the sisters feel their prayers are finally being answered.
“It was a challenge for us, but it was a much more serious challenge for many other people,” Hemann said. “We’re thankful that things are beginning to return to normal.”