PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College leaders hosted employers and state lawmakers on Friday at a forum in Peosta to celebrate successes of workforce programs and outline legislative priorities.
NICC administrators and their business partners described numerous areas in which Iowa community colleges have helped mitigate the nationwide workforce shortages locally. But they also questioned recent actions by the state Legislature that they say would reduce financial support for such programs.
Kay Takes, president of MercyOne’s Eastern Iowa Region, told the group of 40 gathered at NICC’s Peosta campus that workforce continues to be a huge struggle in health care. She described attending an area high school basketball game, hearing that a dance team senior hoped to be a radiation technician and chasing after her to say MercyOne would love to have her.
“It has been a very challenging three or four years, a very dynamic time,” she said. “It’s very clear to us that stabilization is not pre-pandemic normal. We’re back at the table with the staff at NICC and other colleges, talking about what it is that we need.”
Takes lauded MercyOne’s and NICC’s apprenticeship, earn-and-learn and tuition-free programs and gushed over successes that recent NICC graduate Alyssa Langel had entering the medical field.
Langel, 19, now a licensed practical nurse at Regional Medical Center in Manchester, said she had “a dream” of an experience at NICC, receiving funding from state community college scholarship, grant and sponsorship programs. She ended her training and entered her field with no student debt and a nurse’s badge.
“The moment I held that badge, I had a glimpse of my future as a nurse,” she told the group Friday. “I also got a glimpse of my past, thinking (high school) senior year Alyssa would be off her rocker right now.”
NICC Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness and Advancement Wendy Knight said the school’s programs connecting students to area employers in their field had seen success in fighting workforce woes.
“Now that they have their degree, this adds some stickiness to it,” she said. “The trainee thinks, ‘Oh, I really like Mercy. If I get my (registered nurse) I can work with them then.’ Mercy can think, ‘Oh, I really like Jill.’”
NICC has helped companies outside health care as well, according to Mark Geistkemper, production manager for Camso/Michelin in Peosta.
“There’s a workforce now that are hesitant, scared to get into the market, not knowing if they can make it,” he said. “Our community colleges are so helpful in us getting what we need.”
Becky Bodish, program manager at Four Mounds Foundation, described successes of a student in the foundation’s program collaborations with NICC who assembled a unique skillset by both studying cabinet making and working in Four Mounds’ office.
Iowa Rep. Craig Johnson, vice chair of the Iowa House of Representatives Education Committee, attended Friday’s event at NICC. The Republican from Independence said Iowa community colleges’ biggest strength is reacting to student and workforce needs.
“I want to make sure I give them as much freedom as they need to get our kids educated and into the workforce,” he told the group.
NICC President Herbert Riedel, though, said community colleges’ success is linked to resources and that he was concerned about recent actions and proposals from the Legislature’s Republican majority and Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“We have three major sources of income. One is property taxes. We have tuition and fees, (which) come from our students. Then we have state general aid,” he said. “If your three major funding sources are going up just 4%, you can’t make salaries go up 6% (to keep up with inflation). We are dependent on funding to do the work that we do.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, lauded NICC’s work but said she refused to “be Pollyanna” about Iowa’s legislative support of affordable child care and housing and public education — which she said were key to attracting and retaining workforce.
“I am worried about some of the moves of our state that are either a Band-Aid on some of those challenges or will make things like public education difficult moving forward,” she said, referencing Republicans’ recently passed law that will allow K-12 students to use public money to pay for private schooling.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, also criticized Republicans’ increases for public education and community colleges that were smaller than was requested by schools.
“Our duty right now isn’t just about now. It’s about what kind of future we want,” she said. “I know the community colleges have asked for an $8.75 million increase in funding for the next year, and I know the governor has proposed $5.5 million. To add problems to all that is a property tax bill that just passed a week or so ago. ... NICC is going to have an about $295,000 reduction in what you thought you could be collecting from local property taxes.”
Johnson told the TH after the forum that he would support community college funding but that the majority intended to look at costs for government services across the board.
