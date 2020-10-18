MANCHESTER, Iowa — Two people were injured when two vehicles collided and one overturned west of Manchester on Friday.
Jacob Morley, 33, of Farmersburg, was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center in Manchester, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash report lists Joseph Mitan, 44, of Arlington Heights, Ill., as injured as well but does not indicate that he was taken for treatment.
The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 20 about two miles west of Manchester. The report states that both vehicles were westbound. Morley was driving a semi-tractor trailer in the inside lane when he started to change to the outside lane and struck Mitan’s car.
Both vehicles entered the median, and the semi overturned, according to authorities.