April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
Shaundel M. Guice, 21; assault causing injury; Oct. 26; 60-day jail sentence, one year of probation and $430 fine.
Matthew R. Nebel, 19; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 28; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
Tomay M. Niemeyer, 30; assault causing injury; July 11; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
Anthony T. Orcholski, 34; possession of a controlled substance; July 24; 60-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
Crystal B. Paschke, 46; possession of a controlled substance; Nov. 24; four-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
Michelle V. Adams, 28; assault; Nov. 14; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
Jason P. Cullen, 51; third-degree criminal mischief; Nov. 25; one year of probation and $855 suspended fine.
Shawn M. Davis, 33; domestic assault with injury; Sept. 3; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
Shawn M. Davis, 33; assault and interference with official acts; Aug. 13; 30-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation, $250 fine and $105 suspended fine
Shawn M. Davis, 33; second-degree harassment; Aug. 13; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
Zachary M. Ede, 31; domestic assault; Feb. 18, 2022; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
Todd A. Fishnick, 48; assault causing injury; Oct. 1; one-year suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
Shaundel M. Guice, 21; second-degree burglary; July 24; 10-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years of probation, $1,370 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Kenedra R. Harris, 33; assault; Dec. 30; $105 fine.
Kyle L. Hingtgen, 32; third-degree criminal mischief; Dec. 17; five-day jail sentence, one year of probation and $855 suspended fine.
Kaitlyn M. Hulon, 25; domestic assault with injury; Jan. 5; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
Christopher C. Kalloway, 30; domestic assault with injury-second offense; Jan. 30; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
Deaonsy Smith Jr., 59; second-degree burglary and violation of probation; Dec. 9, 2017, and March 8; 10-year prison sentence
Deaonsy Smith Jr., 59; third-degree theft and violation of probation; Aug. 4, 2020, and March 8; two-year prison sentence
Menelaeus C. Watson, 35; domestic assault with injury and violation of probation; July 12, 2018, and April 16, 2019; 90-day jail sentence
Duane K. Lange, 41; domestic assault; Nov. 27; deferred judgment, two years of probation, civil penalty and batterer program.