A former administrator at Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after prosecutors said he stole at least $250,000 from the system.
Todd C. Wessels, 49, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud Monday in federal court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been set, and Wessels remains free on bond. He faces up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Attempts to reach Wessels and his attorney on Monday afternoon were unsuccessful.
Wessels resigned last year as principal of Holy Ghost Elementary School and as Holy Family’s curriculum/technology director.
The count of wire fraud to which Wessels pleaded guilty is connected with his use of PayPal to buy a handmade string instrument for $449 in 2019. However, the release and court documents state that Wessels stole at least $250,000 from Holy Family starting “no later than June 2011” through at least February 2020.
Those documents detail the extent of the investigation into Wessels’ use of system funds.
Documents state that Wessels purchased pre-paid debit cards using the school system’s store credit cards under the pretense that he needed money for computer apps or office supplies. He transferred the money on the pre-paid cards to a PayPal account he had opened in Holy Family’s name and also provided receipts for the purchase of the cards on the pretense that they were used for legitimate school purchases.
Wessels also sold Holy Family computer equipment online, received funds from those sales via PayPal and used the money for “his own personal use,” documents state.
Documents state that Holy Family officials gave Wessels “substantial discretion when purchasing technology-related items.”
“(Wessels) represented to the School District that he had substantial experience with technology-related items, and the School District trusted defendant as its ‘resident expert’ on technology matters,” documents state. “Defendant would often test computers and make demonstrations for the School District’s teachers, giving the appearance that he and the School District were ‘on the cutting edge of technology.’
“As a consequence, the School District’s administration permitted defendant to make purchases on behalf of the School District with little or no oversight.”
Holy Family officials started looking further into Wessels’ spending in 2019 and continued to do so into early 2020. In response, Wessels lied to administrators and submitted false invoices and receipts, documents state.
Chief Administrator Phillip Bormann ultimately discovered false invoices by reaching out to vendors “and determining the purchases did not exist,” documents state.
Administrators also accessed the PayPal account showing that Wessels had provided fraudulent information and that the account was receiving funds from the sale of Holy Family computer equipment.
“The administrators also discovered large travel, theatre, and food expenses, as well as defendant’s own personal electric bill for his residence and other purchases for the benefit of defendant and his family,” documents state.
Those purchases included a swimming pool, expensive lightbulbs, beef brisket, virtual reality headsets, robots, Apple TVs “and more than a dozen ‘Beats’ ear buds and ear phones.”
Documents note that due “to a lack of written inventory, the full extent of defendant’s theft is not known.”
In response to a request for comment, Holy Family officials forwarded to the Telegraph Herald a copy of a message sent to families and staff about Wessels’ plea.
In it, Bormann wrote that officials will seek full restitution for the funds Wessels spent and that funds they recover “will be reinvested in the system through endowments for programming and financial assistance for the long-term benefit of our students and the strength of our schools.”
Bormann wrote that system leaders can only accomplish their mission by maintaining the trust and confidence of the people they serve.
“In that spirit, I assure you, Holy Family holds its employees to the highest ethical standards of expectation and has in place sound policies and procedures to reasonably prevent a situation like this from reoccurring in the future,” Bormann wrote.