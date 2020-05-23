A Dubuque teen this week was sentenced to 20 years in prison for robbing a drug dealer and his sister at gunpoint.
Blake Ott, 17, of 2825 Washington St., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to two counts of second-degree robbery, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm, possession of marijuana, participating in a riot and possession of stolen property.
As part of a plea agreement, the judge dismissed charges of going armed with intent, carrying weapons, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fifth-degree theft and being a minor using tobacco.
Almost all of the crimes were tied to an incident on March 10. Court documents state that Alexzandria R. Strong, 20, of Dubuque, told police that she gave her 13-year-old brother a ride to the 1800 block of Central Avenue that day. Her brother had arranged to meet with Ott to sell him marijuana.
Police said Ott pulled a gun, then took the bag of marijuana, an iPhone valued at $450 and Strong’s purse, which contained Apple Airpod Pros valued at $250 and drugs for which she had a prescription. He ran off, and Strong called police.
Arresting officers said Ott had a black handgun loaded with a magazine of seven rounds, as well as marijuana, cash and the items stolen from Strong.
The riot charge stemmed from a Dec. 20 fight in the 2800 block of Washington St.