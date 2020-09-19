MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The testing of homes and businesses surrounding a contaminated site in Maquoketa indicates residents are not in any danger.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently completed its second round of water, soil and air testing taken from 15 homes and businesses surrounding the Clinton Engines Museum, bringing the total number of tested buildings to 30.
In all tested properties, the EPA found no vapor contamination of carcinogenic chemicals that have seeped into nearby groundwater sources.
“We are very pleased with the results,” said Yvonne Smith, federal on-scene coordinator for the Clinton Engines Site. “We have to continue to monitor the site and work with partners to ensure that people remain safe.”
The second round of testing took place in late July. EPA officials took samples from homes and businesses located along South Matteson Street, South Clark Street and East Maple Street. Along with indoor air samples, well water and soil samples were also tested for any signs of contamination.
The Clinton Engines Site has been monitored by city and state officials since the early 2000s. Previous testing revealed groundwater contamination from trichloroethene, also known as TCE. TCE is considered carcinogenic by the EPA and has been found to negatively affect the liver, kidneys, immune system and nervous system with prolonged exposure. Short-term exposure can harm developing fetuses.
The EPA began monitoring the site in February, after the Iowa Department of Natural Resources requested the agency become involved.
Smith said the EPA plans to conduct another round of sampling in the fall to ensure contamination isn’t seasonal.
While the testing results are welcomed, the city of Maquoketa’s role in monitoring the site for contamination remains far from over. The city is currently enrolled in a state program that allows collaboration with the Iowa DNR to assess remedial actions at the site.
In a letter sent to the city in late May, Shelly Nellesen, environmental specialist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources stated that the costs to properly remediate the site and its surrounding area could exceed $1 million. In a letter responding to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith stated that the city could pay for such costs through the annual revenue produced by the city’s Unified Urban Renewal Area.
Gerald Smith did not return messages asking for comment on this story.
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday, Nellesen said city officials have expressed their desire to lead remediation efforts instead of handing the project over to the EPA. Since then, the Iowa DNR has tasked the city with conducting further groundwater testing of the site and surrounding area in order to ascertain the full scope of potential TCE contamination in surrounding groundwater.
“We have a good idea of where the contamination is, but we want to be more accurate,” Nellesen said.
Nellesen said city officials expect to have that testing completed by mid-November.
Significant progress has been made in remediating the Clinton Engines Museum, located on the Clinton Engines Site. Previous testing of the museum detected TCE levels high enough that officials posted a warning at the door urging pregnant women not to enter the building.
Bonnie Mitchell, curator for the museum, said new air exchangers have been installed that should bring TCE vapor contamination levels down to safe levels. She added that new air samples have been taken, with test results expected to come back within the next two weeks. While the air exchangers are welcomed by museum staff, Mitchell said the energy needed to operate them has increased the museum’s utility bills by 40%. Though the added cost is unfortunate, Mitchell said she sees it all part of the long-term work to keep the museum safe.
“It’s all part of the game I guess,” Mitchell said. “With where we are located, it’s just something that needs to be done.”