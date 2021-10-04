Sorry, an error occurred.
A driver was taken to a hospital after his vehicle struck a tree Saturday in Dubuque.
Delmer L. Neises, 76, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of an illness, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Neises was driving in the parking lot of Menards, 5300 Westside Drive, at 5:55 p.m. Saturday when he began feeling ill, lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.
