EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque police released some information Monday about a crash that closed Julien Dubuque Bridge for about an hour Saturday, but not the names of those involved.
The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. Saturday on the span that connects East Dubuque to Dubuque. Police said an eastbound driver stopped suddenly on the bridge. While the vehicle behind it stopped safely, the next vehicle rear-ended that vehicle, and another vehicle rear-ended the vehicle that had rear-ended the other vehicle.
The crash prompted the bridge’s closure for about an hour. Two of the damaged vehicles had to be towed from the scene, while the third could be driven.
Any reported injuries were minor, and no one was taken to the hospital, according to police.
Police would not release the names of those involved in the crash, stating that charges are pending and that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.