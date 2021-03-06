BERNARD, Iowa — Authorities said a man suffered “life-threatening injuries” Friday when he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 151 between Dubuque and Cascade.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment, and his name will not be released until this morning, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 a.m. Friday on U.S. 151 near its intersection with Sundown Road. The release states that a 24-year-old man exited a “broken-down vehicle” that was parked on the shoulder of the highway “and entered the traveled portion of the roadway” when he was hit by a southbound minivan being driven by Kathy Gruwell, 60, of Ottumwa.

Traffic in the area was impacted for about two hours as emergency responders worked at the scene.

