A Dubuque school marked a milestone 15 years ago.
The 92-year-old Prescott Elementary School held its final first day of classes in late August of 2005.
Built in 1913, the school was replaced by an $11 million school building constructed next door.
Students attended the aging school as construction continued on its replacement. In June 2006, school officials ended classes one school day early so that crews could begin deconstructing the 1913 building.
The new Prescott school opened on Aug. 22, 2006.
For years, Prescott housed early childhood through second-grade students, while Fulton Elementary School taught third through fifth grades. Both schools began teaching kindergarten through fifth grade after the opening of the new Prescott building.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the first day of classes for the last school year of the 92-year-old Prescott in its Aug. 22, 2005, edition.
PRESCOTT SET FOR FINAL SCHOOL YEAR
As construction crews push to finish Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School by the first day of class, another school construction site is in the beginning phase.
Students will attend Prescott Elementary School, in use since 1913, for the last time during the 2005-2006 school year, as a new downtown school is being built around them.
Principal Chris McCarron is looking forward to celebrating the legacy of the old building, but ushering in a new era once the new school is finished in fall 2006.
“It is very much a tight-rope in celebrating,” McCarron said. “There is a sadness in the death of a longtime downtown building and school which has served Dubuque very well. There’s a piece of history being left behind, but there’s also a time to move on.”
McCarron said the Prescott school building is in dire need of an update.
The design for the new 60,000-square-foot school includes a large gymnasium and stage, a cafeteria, numerous classrooms on both the first and second level, with rooms designated for special-education use, a music room, and green space for recreation.
All of these things, as well as charter or magnet school status, are planned for the new $8 million school.
There will be some adjustments by the entire Prescott family during the final year of school in the building at 1249 White St.
McCarron said she and her staff will communicate changes and accommodations that affect busing, or picking up and dropping off students.
“The bus, in the past, has dropped off on 12th Street, but now we’re on 13th Street. On orientation day when parents and students come in, teachers will instruct parents about any safety issues,” McCarron said.
The district is also taking suggestions for naming the new school.