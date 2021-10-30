A former rural Dubuque pharmacist has been indicted in federal court on felony drug charges.
Anthony Pape was indicted on Oct. 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa on three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, deception and subterfuge and six counts of tampering with consumer products.
The indictment was unsealed after Pape was arrested Wednesday.
According to court documents, Pape acquired controlled substances including hundreds of pills of various drugs used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder between July 2019 and March 2020, removing the substances from a pharmacy’s inventory without authority for his own use.
Between Sept. 2017 and May 2019, Pape removed hundreds of pills of ADHD medication from a second pharmacy’s inventory without authority for his own use, documents say.
Pape also allegedly removed the contents of medication capsules and returned the empty capsules to bulk medication bottles so the capsules could be dispensed to patients on multiple occasions in 2020.
As a result, empty or partially empty capsules containing reduced medication were dispensed to five patients, according to court documents.
The two pharmacies where Pape worked were not identified.
In July 2020, Pape was suspended by the Iowa Board of Pharmacy.