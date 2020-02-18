Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Five Flags referendum
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve proposed ballot language for a Sept. 8 vote on a $74.3 million expansion of the more than 40-year-old Five Flags Center.
Background: The arena would be demolished and then rebuilt, expanding across West Fifth Street to increase its capacity from 4,000 seats to more than 6,400. The increased seating and rigging height could attract higher-profile entertainment acts and increase attendance, according to consultants.
The project would require increases to the city’s tax rate. Overall, the average Dubuque homeowner would pay more than $2,200 in additional property taxes over 20 years if voters approve the renovation, city finance director Jennifer Larson said. That would add an average of more than $111 per year onto the tax bill for a house with an assessed value of about $146,000.
What’s next: At least 60% of voters will need to back the measure for it to pass.
If the project is approved, it likely would take four years for a new Five Flags to open, likely in the fall of 2024.
Tax increase
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to increase the city’s tax rate for the fiscal year starting July 1 to $10.43 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value, up from $10.33.
Background: The increase, combined with property tax growth, would generate about $618,500 in added property tax revenue to help pay for added police and fire personnel and support the city’s ever-expanding traffic and security camera network. Money from the tax increase would also be used to support the Dubuque Dream Center, Fountain of Youth and the Four Mounds Heart Program; and to expand city recreation programs.
The average Dubuque homeowner would pay nearly $21 more on his or her property tax bill under the increase. Commercial and industrial properties would see a tax decrease under the proposed guidelines, while rental properties would see an added $213 on the average tax bill. The increase is tied to adjustments made by the city assessor to “equalize” assessments to more closely reflect actual sales.
What’s next: Council members will use the adopted tax rate to provide targets or parameters as it conducts departmental budget hearings prior to adopting next year’s city budget.
Riverfront dock expansion
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an agreement for the construction of a nearly $1.8 million dock that would allow a major international cruise line to stop in the city.
Background: A 20-year agreement between the city and Viking Cruises calls for the two to evenly split the cost of building the dock on the Mississippi River near Grand Harbor Resort and Water Park.
Viking also would pay the city a $1 fee for each of its passengers who dock in Dubuque. Those funds will be used to help pay for maintenance and operational fees, according to city officials.
Any other vessels that use the dock also would have a $1-per-passenger “maintenance fee” to reduce dock maintenance costs for the city and Viking.
The boats would accommodate up to 386 passengers.
What’s next: Viking Cruises proposes to launch Mississippi River cruises in June 2022.