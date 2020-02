A male and female North American River Otter are brought together at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium after being orphaned in two separate locations.

Twenty-eight caption suggestions for this photo were posted to the Telegraph Herald Facebook page.

Here are some of our favorites:

"I otter have checked the water temperature first." — Melanie Phillips

"Just got my head above water." — Deb Meyer Juno

"This is an otterly great place to be." — Liz Busch