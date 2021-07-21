La Motte seeks donations to acquire replacement firetruck

The La Motte Fire & Rescue Department seeks donations to acquire a replacement for a 41-year-old firetruck.

The department announced online that the body, tank and pump of the department’s 1980 firetruck are "rusted beyond repair."

The post notes that the price of a new truck is about $275,000. A used truck would cost about $150,000. It states "our small community could use your help."

“We are calling on the power of social media and the generosity of strangers to donate a few dollars to our cause,” the post states.

Donations can be made via Venmo at @LaMotte-Fire, (phone number 8643) or mailed to P.O. Box 276, La Motte, IA 52054.

