After receiving a green light from county officials, a Dubuque County business aims to construct a new vehicle dealership and repair facility that could bring two dozen jobs to the area.
Kordell Truck & Trailer Sales plans to construct a new facility at the corner of U.S. 20 and North Cascade Road, just outside of Dubuque. The county Board of Supervisors this week approved a request to rezone 7 acres to industrial use to accommodate the plans.
Owner and President Dave Kordell said the company plans to construct a new vehicle dealership and repair center, with construction starting likely next year and being completed in 2023. The new facility would allow the dealership to grow from its current 25 employees to about 50 workers.
“This project has been a long time coming, and I am very excited for it,” said Kordell.
Kordell Truck & Trailer Sales sells and services a wide variety of pre-owned semi-trucks. It has a dealership at 14868 W. Ridge Lane, located directly beside the 7-acre property that was rezoned. It also services vehicles out of a repair facility located about a mile and a half from the dealership.
The impending project will allow Kordell Truck & Trailer Sales to consolidate operations.
“This will allow us to move (the dealership and repairs) into one location,” Kordell explained. “It will make a lot of sense for us.”
The repair shop previously has been reserved for vehicles sold by Kordell Truck & Trailer Sales. With the upcoming expansion, however, the company will be able to service a wider range of vehicles, according to Kordell.
Kordell Truck & Trailer Sales is part of a broader, multi-faceted company that was launched in 2003 with River Valley Capital Corp., a business focused on financing for truck purchases. An insurance arm of the company was started five years later.
The company opened the dealership in 2010.
Kordell explained that the insurance and financing operations will remain on West Ridge Lane, while the dealership will shift to the new site once the facility has been constructed.
He thinks the expanded services and new structure will fit nicely in the area that, by that time, will be accessed via the new diamond interchange being constructed at Swiss Valley Road.
The highway in the area also will be shifted north to straighten the curve at Swiss Valley Road, and North Cascade will be among the roadways that will no longer directly intersect with the highway. That project is expected to be completed this year.
“(The new building) will be very well done,” Kordell said. “We hope it’ll be a nice focal point coming into town.”