Vern Haberkorn felt like a kid again on that cool Monday evening at Dubuque Sports Complex.
More than 50 years after founding the Independent League, the youth baseball circuit asked him to throw out its ceremonial first pitch in April of the 2019 season. Even though Haberkorn required a cane to reach the mound, he had a little extra jump in his step that night.
“Man, oh man. It was great,” Haberkorn said later that week. “You can’t imagine what it meant to me to have them ask me to come out for Opening Day after more than 50 years.
“It’s pretty neat that it’s still going so strong after all these years. But there have been a lot of dedicated people over the years who have devoted their time so the kids have a place to play.”
Haberkorn, who formed the Independent League in the summer of 1968, died Friday at the age of 92. His dedication to youth baseball led to his 2009 induction into the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame as a contributor.
“The Independent League was really everything to him, and he was so proud that it had such a strong foundation so others could carry it on and it didn’t crumble or fall apart,” said Rick Haberkorn, Vern’s 56-year-old son and an alum of the Independent League. “It actually just kept growing and growing, and that was a function of the structure of the league he helped establish.”
Hundreds of alumni of the Independent League never forgot his influence.
When the Independent League board learned that Haberkorn had moved back to the Dubuque area in October 2018 after living in Marion, Iowa, for 22 years, it immediately invited him to the 2019 registration event at Kennedy Mall. And, after seeing how good of a time Haberkorn had at the registration, it made sense to invite him to throw out the first pitch.
“I know he was kind of bummed that he couldn’t be more involved in the league because he was living down in Marion for those years,” said Justin Kuhle, who played in the league in the early 1990s and served on the board of directors that season. “I always thought it was kind of cool how much of a kick he got out of being around the league back when I was playing.
“The kids thought it was pretty cool, too, that the guy who started the league back in the 1960s still loves the game and wants to be around the league.”
The league also presented its former president with a plaque of appreciation for his decades of service.
“Again, he was just so proud when they asked him to throw out the first pitch to open the season,” Rick Haberkorn said. “He was just beaming at the fact that there were these little kids who were high-fiving him. They were kind of in awe that this super old guy who founded the league was out there on the field with them.”
The Independent League got off to a rather low-key start in 1968. Haberkorn had just finished an undefeated season as coach of the Holy Ghost seventh-grade softball team, and school officials searched for a continuation of the players’ baseball development during the summer months.
In its infancy, the league had only six teams, and each played 15 games at Weirich Field on the Holy Ghost Parish campus. That number doubled by 1970, and the league since has boomed to more than 700 players in four age divisions, from 8U to 14U.
The league serves as a feeder system for the city’s high school teams and has produced several players who went on to play high school, college and professional baseball.
Vern served as president for 20 years and was a board member and umpire for 28 years.
“I based the league on discipline, sportsmanship, motivation and friendship,” Vern Haberkorn said in 2019. “And the reason why it has lasted so long is because all of those coaches and volunteers over the years have believed in the same things.”
