A documentary film crew descended upon Dubuque’s Ice Harbor 20 years ago to re-create one of America’s worst maritime disasters.
The crew spent part of December 2001 in Dubuque filming for a movie detailing the 1904 fire and sinking of the General Slocum, which killed 1,342 people in the East River of New York City.
The film eventually was retitled “Ship Ablaze” before airing in 2004.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the filmmakers’ visit in its Dec. 15, 2001, edition:
DOCUMENTARY PRODUCERS FILM IN ICE HARBOR
Dubuque experienced a taste of Hollywood on Friday as a national film company began shooting the scenes for two upcoming cable-television documentaries.
NFL Films was on location at the Ice Harbor filming for “Fire on the River, the General Slocum Steamboat Disasters,” which details the 1904 fiery wreck of the paddlewheeler in New York. The movie is scheduled to air on The History Channel in 2004, but a scene from the one-hour documentary will be used for another History Channel production, “My Father’s Gun,” which will be televised in June.
About 60 area residents were hired as extras for the documentaries. They put in a full day, arriving around 6 a.m. to slip into their early-20th-century costumes and makeup. They will do it all again today, the second and final day of the shoot.
The local stars waved and smiled as camera crews documented the re-enactment of what would be the final goodbye for 1,000 of the General Slocum’s passengers, who perished in the wreck.
“It’s really awesome,” hollered an excited Gary Grap, decked out in a pinstripe sport coat and straw hat for the day’s shoot.
The Dubuque man held his 7-month-old daughter as both aspiring actors walked the gangplank of the riverboat William M. Black for the afternoon shoot.
Grap and his family are no strangers to cinema. His wife appeared in “Field of Dreams,” and he worked as an extra in the Sylvester Stallone film “F.I.S.T.” Both films had numerous scenes that were shot in Dubuque County.
Scott Duncan, cinematographer for the documentaries, said the William M. Black and the Diamond Jo Casino proved to be perfect for the General Slocum story. Duncan, whose Scott Duncan Films is co-producing the television specials for The History Channel, said the boats offer an authentic feel and both will be featured prominently.
“There’s not many boats in existence like that around the country,” he said. “So these scenes will be the main re-enactment scenes for the hourlong documentary.”
The Iowa City resident said his neighbors to the north have been “wonderful” to work with.
“The resources that we found from Dubuque, the people and the actors that we got were amazing,” Duncan said.
In November, NFL Films, which produces more than football-related films, held a casting call, expecting 20 people to show up. Duncan was pleasantly surprised to find that about 150 would-be actors arrived.
“Everything’s worked out great,” he said.
Diana Geleski, production manager, said the local actors have been very professional.
“They’ve been especially generous with their time and very punctual, which helps when you’re on a tight schedule,” she said.