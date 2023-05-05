With volunteers filling the raised garden beds on Dubuque Food Pantry’s front lawn on a recent morning, Executive Director Theresa Caldwell already had big plans.
“We’re doubling our produce display,” Caldwell said, waving toward the refrigerated shelf that had long been the pantry’s pride and joy.
The raised gardens will be planted with onions, tomatoes, peppers and other staples in the next two weeks, with plans to install another set of beds on the front lawns after the building undergoes an exterior renovation.
The food pantry’s gardens are just the latest effort in a citywide focus on providing fresh produce to lower-income residents as directly as possible.
Some programs give residents the chance to grow their own produce. Others do it on backyard lots. One group launched a co-op specifically for Guatemalan immigrants.
The City of Dubuque is getting in on the game too, with a $300,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant announced in December going toward a hydroponics greenhouse planned for one of the city’s USDA-identified food deserts.
“The ultimate goal is to get local, healthy, fresh foods to more folks in our (low- to moderate-income) community,” said Community Development Specialist Mary Bridget Corken-Deutsch.
The day before Caldwell’s raised gardens were being filled with soil during a Days of Caring project, volunteers with St. Luke’s United Methodist Church hunkered over rows of tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower and chard in Dubuque Rescue Mission’s greenhouse, sweating slightly in the April heat.
The volunteers were finishing up transplanting for its Wading Pool Garden Fair, set for Saturday, May 5. The garden fair, which has been going on for nearly a decade, provides enrolled residents with blow-up wading pools filled with soil and ready for the plants St. Luke’s already provides.
This year, between 60 and 70 individuals are enrolled to receive a wading pool, with extra plants expected to be available for other gardeners.
“We’ve got a lot of families, some seniors, just a range of people,” said Wading Pool Gardens Facilitator Mary Purdy.
The program isn’t explicitly income-restricted, but has been targeted since the beginning toward low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.
One long-time participant is North End resident Christine Sharkey. She has gardened since she was little but had stopped after a neck injury. (She now receives Social Security disability payments.)
After her two grandchildren came to live with her, she started growing tomato plants in a basket, and her grandkids “enjoyed plucking and picking and weeding.” The next year, she signed up for a wading pool.
That was maybe six years ago. Now, the perimeter of her backyard is encircled by garden beds. The family grows tomato plants behind her driveway, and winter onions up against the shed. They still use their wading pool too, though the family hasn’t decided what they’ll plant.
The family makes tomato sauce and salsa and tomato paste, and her grandkids know how to can. Plus, it helps out with the high cost of produce right now.
“We hit a lot of birds with one stone, that’s all I can say,” she said.
Tri-States VIATS — Volunteer Immigration Appointment Transportation Service — tried a similar approach to St. Luke’s with members of the Guatemalan community in 2021, distributing cut-down 55-gallon drums filled with soil from VIATS member Mary Moody’s farm, but management at an apartment complex where many Guatemalans live put the brakes on that.
So VIATS moved the plants to Moody’s own garden. One man who’d worked for a vegetable farmer in Guatemala before he emigrated, Jacinto Brito Raymundo, started doing most of the work taking care of the plants, and Brito Raymundo and the VIATS volunteers came up with a new idea.
This year will be the second growing season for VIATS’ co-op garden. Grown on Moody’s farm and managed by Brito Raymundo, members of the immigrant community pay $100 into the program and receive a share of the 15 pounds of produce the garden is expected to produce on a weekly basis during harvest season.
“We didn’t want cost to be a barrier, but we want them to have some stake in the game if they can,” said VIATS member Catherine Caitlin.
Seventeen families currently participate in the program, with 14 paying in.
“To grow your own food is better,” said Magdalena Lopez Raymundo (no relation to Brito Raymundo), speaking through a translator. “It’s a big help for us.”
Moody, Caitlin said, also taught the volunteers how to can vegetables — in Guatemala, food grows year-round — and how to freeze sweet corn.
The Washington Neighborhood Community Garden is another long-time source of fresh fruits and vegetables for low- to moderate-income residents.
Managed by volunteers, the garden’s produce stand is a 24/7 resource for neighborhood residents during harvest season, and residents can harvest their own food on Sunday afternoons.
Like its peer program at St. Luke’s, the community garden gives residents a chance to learn to grow their own food, volunteer Hillary Dalton said. But that’s not its only purpose.
“It’s also the opportunity for people to come together,” Dalton said. “To have that community experience, that gathering, and also to be in nature, to get some dirt under their fingernails. That feeds the soul.”
