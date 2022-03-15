Whether it’s traditional boiled corned beef and cabbage you seek on St. Patrick’s Day, or a more modern version, you can find what you crave in the tri-state area.
Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub & Grill in Galena, Ill., is debuting a new menu item this St. Patrick’s Day that staff is calling the “modern corned beef.” It’s braised for 16 hours and then served with a gala apple julienne on top and with colorful sides of butternut squash hash and a house-made pickled red cabbage. The team is excited to offer an enhanced St. Patrick’s Day experience, said Joshua Roberts, director of food and beverage.
“It’s a little different than the traditional, everything-boiled dish,” he said. “We’ve implemented some culinary techniques to enhance the dish a little. That’s why we call it a modern corned beef because then people know it’s different.”
He said the corned beef is pulled, which makes for a more flavorful and moist dish. The sides create a mildly sweet and acidic flavor to neutralize the heaviness of the corned beef, Roberts said. O’Dowd’s will serve the dish through Sunday, March 20.
Another option at this trendy Irish pub is a Rueben sandwich featuring house-made pickled red cabbage as opposed to sauerkraut.
“This is an actual composed dish that is extremely popular throughout the year,” Roberts said.
The St. Patrick’s Day offerings at O’Dowd’s are part of the restaurant’s goal to be “more culinary and gastro forward,” he said. “This will be the first year for the modern corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day. We’re expecting an increase in volume.”
His culinary team stocked up, bringing in 17 corned beef briskets. They also hope to soon serve meals outdoors, on a deck complete with a beer garden. The deck is still under construction but should be completed in the coming days.
Another option for holiday revelers is West Dubuque Tap in Dubuque, where two corned beef options will be served up on St. Patrick’s Day. One is the traditional corned beef and cabbage with potatoes, carrots, roll and dessert. The second option here is a Rueben basket with fries, coleslaw and dessert.
“We have the best Rueben in town,” said co-owner Kathy Ginter. “Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s Day, so they all come out. We’re very busy.”
It’s the restaurant’s busiest day of the year, so expect a throng.
Aren’t up for going out for St. Patrick’s Day? No worries. You can always buy your coveted corned beef at Cremer’s Meats and cook your holiday dish at home.
Owner Jeff Cremer recommends roasting your corned beef to get a caramelized layer of flavor. Simmering or boiling is the traditional method of cooking corned beef, though he suggests using the crockpot or Instapot instead of boiling.
People are coming to buy their corned beef early, and many will return.
“People are already shopping for sure,” Cremer said last week. “If you buy your corned beef two weeks ahead of time, there’s a good chance you might eat it before St. Patrick’s Day. Then, you’ve got to come back and get another piece. Some people only have it once a year. They look forward to it and they figure, ‘Let’s eat it now.’ And then, they come back and get another one.”
At Cremer’s, you’ll find the famous Bea’s Best corned beef brand out of Chicago. Like with all other food, corned beef prices have gone up, with Cremer’s selling it for $7.99 per pound, an increase of a dollar from last year’s price of $6.99 per pound.
The meat expert said people are valuing quality in their food now, which works to their advantage at Cremer’s as quality meat is what they strive to provide. Shoppers are also buying in bulk to save money. Cremer ordered 400 pounds of corned beef, which will be sold to about 50 to 60 loyal customers.
“There have been bigger increases in price over the last couple of years,” he said. “It’s across the board, whether it’s for tires for your car or food for your table.”