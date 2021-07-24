In Dubuque on Friday, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand discussed looming budget impacts for local municipalities and criticized state officials, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, for not doing more to help people during the pandemic.
The Democrat discussed the role of his office and fielded questions from the more than 30 people who attended his TownHall Tour stop in Washington Square in Dubuque. He made stops in Manchester and Elkader later in the day.
In Dubuque, Sand said local governments might face budget issues in the coming years after the Legislature voted this spring to end backfill payments made to local governments that made up for tax cuts.
“Cities and counties are going to take a massive budget cut over the next few years,” he said. “Your property taxes, because of what the Iowa state Legislature did, are almost certainly going to go up.”
Sand also criticized state officials and lawmakers for not allocating more to help businesses and individuals during the pandemic.
“You should have done something,” Sand said. “You should have taken all that money that you had as a surplus in the greatest domestic crisis we’ve seen in this century, and you should have helped Iowans. You should have helped our state. You should have invested that money when our state needed it to keep our state’s economy in better shape.”
Sand also discussed the misuse of federal pandemic funds, criticizing Gov. Kim Reynolds for initially spending $21 million from the state Coronavirus Relief Fund on a new accounting and human resources system for the executive branch. The no-bid contract was awarded before the pandemic started. A former Reynolds chief of staff is a lobbyist for the company, Workday.
Sand and federal auditors told her that the allocation was not appropriate, given the rules for the funds. The money was returned late last year.
“That’s just another example of things that we’re seeing in the state budget here that aren’t fair to taxpayers, that aren’t fair to outsiders, that just take care of insiders,” Sand said.
Sand previously has acknowledged that he is considering whether to run for the governor’s seat currently held by Reynolds, a Republican.
In Dubuque, Sand also outlined his Public Innovations & Efficiencies program, which collects and shares ideas on how to save money for local governments. Local participants in the program so far include the Dubuque County Assessor’s and Auditor’s offices, as well as the cities of Asbury, Cascade, Dyersville, Farley, Peosta and Worthington.
The crowd included some local officials and members of groups such as the League of Women Voters of Dubuque and Dubuque County Democrats.
Attendee Martha Sosa, who came with her mother and 14-year-old nephew, said her family believes the state auditor can and should have an impact on residents.
Multiple members of the audience asked about local government funding for nonprofits.
“There is a prohibition in the Iowa constitution that has always been there that says you can’t give public money to private interests,” Sand said.
Sand said he is trying to help people understand that while the constitution prohibits donations, governmental entities can enter into a contract with nonprofits.
“It should say, here’s the amount of money that we’re giving you — we’re giving you this much at this point, this much at that point — (and) here are the services you are going to provide. And it should provide for some accountability for the public,” Sand said.
Dubuque resident Ruth Assmus said she was interested to hear about funding for nonprofits. Assmus is involved with Dubuque Chorale.
“It was good to know that all of us need to be accountable for funds that we receive,” Assmus said.