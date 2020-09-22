PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – A wholesale fish dealer from Grant County faces charges for allegedly selling a destructive invasive species.
Li Fish Farm LLC, of Platteville, is accused of selling Asian carp, according to a press release issued by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
The release states that the charges related to the first case in Wisconsin involving illegal sales of Asian carp – an invasive species that out-competes native fish species and can destroy their habitats. The fish is considered a major threat to the Great Lakes’ $7 billion fishing industry.
Li Fish Farm faces charges of four counts of possession of illegal fish and a charge of violation of vehicle ID requirement when transporting fish, according to the release.
The investigation primarily focused on activities in 2018 and 2019, “however, the alleged illegal fish activities were ongoing for several years before,” the release states.
The release states that additional pending citations for similar violations are expected from the DNR’s Bureau of Law Enforcement.
The case is pending in Dane County Circuit Court.