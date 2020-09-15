BANKSTON, Iowa — One person was taken to the hospital after a head-on collision on Sept. 9 in rural Dubuque County.
Joseph J. Smith, 71, of Peosta, Iowa, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities said Smith was traveling east on Asbury Road near Bankston at 1:43 p.m. when he reported falling asleep. Smith’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by Ralph A. Roling, 73, of Dubuque. Roling and a passenger refused medical treatment at the scene.
Smith was cited with failure to yield half of the roadway.