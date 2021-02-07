One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.
Joshua P. Dominy, 36, of Dubuque, was injured but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 23rd Street. The report states that Cheyanna R. Saul, 27, of Dubuque, was northbound on Central and slowed to a stop as the vehicle in front of her was turning onto West 23rd Street. Dominy’s vehicle then came to a stop behind Saul’s vehicle.
Phillip J. Koeller, 45, of Potosi, Wis., lost control of his vehicle and rear-ended the vehicle driven by Dominy, which led to Dominy’s vehicle crashing into Saul’s vehicle.
Koeller was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.