One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Dubuque.

Joshua P. Dominy, 36, of Dubuque, was injured but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to a crash report.

The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and 23rd Street. The report states that Cheyanna R. Saul, 27, of Dubuque, was northbound on Central and slowed to a stop as the vehicle in front of her was turning onto West 23rd Street. Dominy’s vehicle then came to a stop behind Saul’s vehicle.

Phillip J. Koeller, 45, of Potosi, Wis., lost control of his vehicle and rear-ended the vehicle driven by Dominy, which led to Dominy’s vehicle crashing into Saul’s vehicle.

Koeller was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.